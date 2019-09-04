Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

BURL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.77. 29,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,213,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,809,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,818,000 after buying an additional 63,257 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,537,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

