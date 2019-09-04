Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux purchased 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,767,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 218,869 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

