Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.86. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 111,954 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

