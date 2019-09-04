Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) recently:

8/19/2019 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

8/15/2019 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$52.00.

8/15/2019 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.80. 92,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$43.03 and a 1 year high of C$53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.