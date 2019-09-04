Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,992 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 28,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,119. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.091 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

