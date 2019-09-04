Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.50.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,376. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.33 and a 52-week high of C$35.82. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$111,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$586,937.75.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

