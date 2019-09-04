Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 23rd

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.0% annually over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

