Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) EVP Buys $19,019.00 in Stock

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) EVP Deursen Holly Van purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $19,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 394,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Capstone Turbine Co. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

