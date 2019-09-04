Cardano Price Hits $0.0455 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, OTCBTC and Exmo. Cardano has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $40.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019792 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.02094905 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023842 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003142 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, Bithumb, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, ABCC, HitBTC, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Cryptohub, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.