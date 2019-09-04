Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial raised Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 477,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,097 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.