Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Sells C$77,383.90 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$77,383.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,252 shares in the company, valued at C$4,092,985.16.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Alain Lemaire sold 80,000 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total value of C$896,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alain Lemaire sold 33,200 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total value of C$372,172.00.

CAS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.40. 119,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78. Cascades Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

