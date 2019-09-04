Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $192.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.30. The company had a trading volume of 354,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,858. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.24 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,595. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.