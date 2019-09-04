Catalent (CTLT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

8/28/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/12/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/6/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2019 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2019 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,877. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catalent by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,315 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after acquiring an additional 535,066 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 444,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

