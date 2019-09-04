Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

