CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,215 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $70,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $48,418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 209.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 969,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 656,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 653,165 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 662.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 538,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 468,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at $42,080,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,500. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 20,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,224. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

