CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

CBS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

