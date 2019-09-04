Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 63.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $16,664.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00204944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01249677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019403 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.