CEEK VR Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $943,165.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.81 or 0.04401615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.