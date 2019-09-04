Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,542. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.