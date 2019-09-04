Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 130.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 205,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,721. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

