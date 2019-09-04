Cheryl Pate Buys 882,353 Shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Stock

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Portfolio Manager Cheryl Pate purchased 882,353 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,382,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheryl Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Cheryl Pate purchased 3,500 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,035.00.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,137. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,533,000.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.