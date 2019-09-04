Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.