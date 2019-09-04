Chronologic Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $111,668.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00208725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.01264625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,256 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

