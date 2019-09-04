Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,809. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,762. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

