Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce $381.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.80 million and the highest is $384.95 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $386.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

CBB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,141,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $2,451,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth $127,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 506,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,781. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.