Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Cinemark worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 162.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,162,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 720,110 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $25,830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,962,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,263,000 after buying an additional 494,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $17,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,843. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

