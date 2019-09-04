Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells $3,270,400.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSCO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 10,369,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,006,799. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

