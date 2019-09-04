Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 6,353 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $586,636.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,335. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $113.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,204 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 181.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 51.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 80,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

