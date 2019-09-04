City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.92

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and traded as high as $147.50. City of London Group shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 3,721 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.18.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

