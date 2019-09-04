ClearCoin Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One ClearCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ClearCoin has a total market cap of $95,338.00 and $18.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.16 or 0.04435069 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ClearCoin

XCLR is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official message board is clearcoin.co/blog. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

