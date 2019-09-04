Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.28–0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.59 million.Cloudera also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $-0.08–0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,836,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,697. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,929 shares of company stock worth $246,919 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.