Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Down 7.7%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 2,908,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,207,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLVS shares. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Blair bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

