CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Stake Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,537 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $31,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 716,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CNO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 2,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

