Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.47. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 8,010,531 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 1,559,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

