Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook Sells 19,500 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,367 shares in the company, valued at $80,506,506.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,074. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after buying an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,828,000 after buying an additional 573,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,553,000 after buying an additional 146,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

