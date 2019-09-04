Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,104,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,475,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

