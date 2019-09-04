Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.56 ($8.80).

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.27 ($6.12). 4,772,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.58 and its 200 day moving average is €6.63. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of €9.66 ($11.23). The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

