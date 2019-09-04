Comparing Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) & Southern Michigan Bancorp (NASDAQ:SOMC)

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Home Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Bancshares and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Home Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares $788.20 million 3.68 $300.40 million $1.75 9.89 Southern Michigan Bancorp $36.24 million 2.41 $8.13 million N/A N/A

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares 36.19% 12.64% 1.97% Southern Michigan Bancorp 21.72% 10.90% 1.09%

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Bancshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Home Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

