Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,562. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,067.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

