ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. 321,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,457. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.