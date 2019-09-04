Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.57. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 5,480 shares changing hands.

CPSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

