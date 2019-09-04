Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.40

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 118770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

