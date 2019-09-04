Contrasting Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $54.67 million 4.16 $17.48 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $38.91 million 3.05 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 31.98% 16.81% 1.43% Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greene County Bancorp and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rhinebeck Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 14 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.