CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of CoreSite Realty worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,795 shares of company stock valued at $89,718,300. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 4,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.