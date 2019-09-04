County Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,328 shares of company stock worth $180,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.