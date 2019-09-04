Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Cray worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Cray in the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cray by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cray by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cray by 141.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cray in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRAY. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cray Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

