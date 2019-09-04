Creativecoin (CREA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,810.00

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.