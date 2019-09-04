Credits Trading Up 16.4% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $16.59 million and $1.35 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,236,324 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tidex, Kucoin, WazirX, Gate.io, COSS, Mercatox, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

