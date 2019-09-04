Critical Review: Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Howard Hughes (NASDAQ:HHC)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caretrust REIT and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 0 1 6 0 2.86 Howard Hughes 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $159.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Caretrust REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 39.70% 8.08% 4.71% Howard Hughes 7.03% 3.24% 1.42%

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Howard Hughes does not pay a dividend. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 14.64 $57.92 million $1.28 18.78 Howard Hughes $1.06 billion 5.07 $57.01 million $1.32 94.80

Caretrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

