Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $153,207.00 and $442.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00577550 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 1,908,872 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,266 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

